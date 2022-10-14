Adrian Scarborough returns to Chelsea for more detective dramas

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and ZDF has announced a second series and start of production for UK mystery drama series, The Chelsea Detective.

Adrian Scarborough:

“It’s great to be back, returning to my role as DI Arnold. Max and the team are resuming investigations in Chelsea with new stories set to intrigue and entertain. It’s also my great pleasure to welcome Vanessa Emme to the station. She’s a terrific addition to our cast and it’s a joy to be working alongside her.”

The show will be released in 2023 with production now underway in and around London, Adrian Scarborough returns as Detective Inspector Max Arnold alongside new co-lead Vanessa Emme as the sharp, diligent Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh.

The second season will consist of four episodes, each running for 90-minute with each edition bringing new cases for Detective Inspector Max Arnold (Scarborough) and the team to investigate as Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh (Emme) joins Chelsea CID from Exeter.

Layla isn’t wide eyed or naïve about life in London, but she is an outsider and will occasionally roll her eyes at the worst excesses of Chelsea. She loves her job and brings a direct “let’s go!” energy to the team. Layla speaks her mind and isn’t afraid to be forthright in her questioning – be that questioning a person of interest or questioning how the team investigate their cases.

Vanessa Emme:

“I’ve always been a huge fan of crime drama – the guessing games, the mind mapping enveloped in great characters and strong storylines, so I am thrilled to be here and to be playing Layla. Straight-talking with a zero-tolerance policy for nonsense, she is already bringing me so much joy. I have been welcomed with open arms by an incredibly talented team led by the artfully sublime Adrian Scarborough. I adore working with him.”

Ashley, Jess, Connor and Astrid return with Olivia to take us into the glossy, stylish world of Chelsea and the darkness that lies beneath. In season two, the team delve into the art world, luxury retirement living, rowing, psychotherapy, tailoring and dating.

Created and executive produced by Peter Fincham, The Chelsea Detective is produced by Acorn TV’s Acorn Media Enterprises, Germany’s ZDF and BBC Studios’ invested indie Expectation.