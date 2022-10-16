Pick of the Plots: Sunday 16th October

At Home Farm, Billy’s worried when Will informs him there may not be a wedding as he and Kim need to have it out if they’re going to move forward. Kim arrives home and their argument commences.

Will is insistent he doesn’t want to be with Harriet and puts the ball firmly back in Kim’s court. Has he said enough to win back his bride? Before long Kim confronts Harriet, who is very surprised to see her. Harriet snaps and grabs Kim by the throat. How will Kim react and what can Kim say or do to get Harriet to back off from her man?

Later at the church, the wedding guests get settled ahead of Kim’s arrival. On word that her arrival is imminent, the guests head outside to see the spectacle of the elegant and magisterial Kim arriving down main street on horseback.

After the ceremony, on leaving the church, the wedding party are shocked by the intensity of the wind.

Meanwhile, Amelia heads into the countryside for a picnic date with Noah but she soon runs into issues with the wind. With her contractions having started, she desperately calls her dad for help. Dan panics when Amelia’s phone dies before she can tell him exactly where she is.

As Amelia heads to find shelter, Harriet battles her way in the wind to try and find Amelia and save the day. Lydia arrives at Home Farm to ask for help in the search for Amelia and it’s Kim who steps up.

Out in the fields and fighting the dangerous conditions, Harriet bombs across the countryside on a quad bike. Kim is also struggling against the elements on her horse when she spots the tyre tracks of Harriet’s quad. She begins to follow Harriet’s path into the woods.

Elsewhere, Al speaks to Chas. Realising it’s over, he states if he can’t have her, he’s leaving town today. Nicola is without transportation to the reception, so she begrudgingly accepts Charles’s offer of a lift.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7pm