Kimberley Walsh: Girls Aloud have funded cancer research project in Sarah Harding’s name

Kimberley Walsh spoke about Girls Aloud’s 20th anniversary and Sarah Harding on This Morning today.

Speaking to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Kimberley spoke about her late bandmate, who passed away from cancer last September, and shared how she and the remaining members of Girls Aloud will continue to fundraise in her memory.

“We’re not really doing anything to celebrate that [20th anniversary] for obvious reasons, but what’s been really nice is we’ve been able to still come together and do some really positive fundraising for Sarah’s charity.

“It’s been incredible. We’ve funded a whole research project that she wanted us to raise money for. We are really proud of the fact we’ve managed to do that for her.

“We’ve got our Sound of The Underground re-release and all the money’s going to go to breast cancer research and the hospital that looked after Sarah, so that’s been a really good way I think of us finding something positive and a way to channel that.”

Asked by O’Leary if she could foresee the group performing together again “sometime in the future”, Walsh said:

“We were all together, we did a gala for Sarah last weekend and we were all together, and lots of our GA [Girls Aloud] family were there and it just felt really special to have that night, but I just feel for all of us, it would just be too painful. We’re so grateful that we had the time that we did and that we can find a way of doing something positive. But I don’t think it’s going to be something that we’ll do.”

Girls Aloud were formed in 2002 through the ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals and were together between 2002-2009 and 2012-2013. As well as Walsh and Harding, the group also featured Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle.

They had 20 top ten singles in the UK, including four number ones. They were nominated for five Brit Awards, winning the 2009 Best Single for “The Promise”.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV, STV and UTV.