Pick of the Plots: Monday 17th October

In the Panesar household, tensions are high as Kheerat struggles to maintain civility with Nish, who is curious about what is happening with Suki, who is now in Mumbai.

Kheerat snubs a family lunch and confides in Stacey the truth behind his father’s incarceration – he killed someone who got too close to Suki.

Later, Nish tries to settle himself back into the family businesses but after a series of awkward incidents, he has a confrontation with Kheerat. Alone, Nish collapses on the floor.

Meanwhile, Lily is concerned to learn of Amy plans to sleep with Denzel and with Jack and Denise going out for the evening, Amy decides to take advantage of being home alone. Stacey picks-up that Lily is hiding something and after learning what’s going on, she finds Jack.

Denzel arrives at Amy’s and tells her he wants to take things slowly. As the two kiss, a raging Jack storms in and slams Denzel against the wall

Elsewhere, Zack spots Martin chatting up his delivery driver, Jenny, and helps him to secure a date by suggesting he joins them with Jenny’s friend, Amber. A jealous Sam throws a spanner in the works so Martin tries to enlist Jay as his wingman instead.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

As Nick and Sam prepare to mark the anniversary of Natasha’s death, Leanne slips off to visit Harvey in prison. She’s shocked when he tells her that Sam has been writing to him.

Leanne and Nick confront Sam, who gets upset and says he just wants to know why Harvey killed his mum.

When Sam suggests that he’ll stop writing to Harvey if he can visit him instead, Nick and Leanne are horrified.

Meanwhile, having found out that Lucy and Bridget have both been charged, Stu masks his anxiety for Eliza’s sake. Alya is awash with guilt but Dee-Dee assures Alya that she did the right thing.

Bridget calls Stu from prison and tells him that she and Lucy have pleaded guilty to murder and she’d like him to take care of Eliza for her. Stu and Yasmeen reel in shock.

Elsewhere, masquerading as Bernie, Fern attends an interview with the high-end cleaning agency. They offer her a job there and then.

Also, Sally is shocked to discover that Tim bought Aggie a necklace and confronts her.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

A barn at Moira’s farm collapses and the cows escape. Panicking in the wind, they begin to stampede.

Battling through the storm, Dan continues his search for Amelia. Hiding out in a barn and with her contractions continuing, petrified Amelia prays for her and her baby’s safety.

Meanwhile, Nicola and Charles stop and survey the abandoned minibus, worrying as to where its wedding party passengers have gone.

When Nicola heads off into the storm to find Jimmy, Charles is left with no choice but to follow her.

Elsewhere, Liv chastises Aaron for his decision to leave.

Also, Al has a choice to make when both Kerry and Chas are injured by debris in the storm.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm