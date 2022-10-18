Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 18th October

Jack holds Denzel against the wall as Denise, Howie, and Kim try to calm him down. Amy insists that nothing happened. Denise does all she can to calm the situation but Jack puts harsh punishments in place for Amy.

Howie talks to Denzel who assures him nothing happened and Patrick also offers Denzel some words of support.

Jack starts to calm down but his temper flares up again when he gets a call from his boss – he’s been reported for assaulting Denzel.

Later, Jack is surprised when Sam offers him a listening ear but after a few drinks, she leans in for a kiss. They are unaware that someone is watching and has filmed what happened.

Meanwhile, Nina puts the pressure on Ravi to push on with their plan but it’s clear Ravi is more concerned about Nish and their familial connection. Later, as they arrive at the scene of Nish’s collapse, Nina is anxious that Ravi is getting too close to him.

Elsewhere, Kheerat feels betrayed by Stacey after finding out that she knew about Suki and Eve.

Also, Lola keeps a watchful eye as Jay goes on a date to help out Martin.

Mandy, Vinny, Aaron and Liv are shaken when a dishevelled Paddy arrives with news Chas is in Hospital. Aaron and Paddy set off to see Chas, quickly followed by Liv and Vinny as they set out into the storm to look after Eve at the Woolpack.

Meanwhile, Charles and Nicola are still antagonistic as they struggle through the wind searching for the wedding party. Spotting a derelict shelter, they head towards it.

Charles pushes Nicola to safety when a tree crashes to the ground but her hostility remains. He’s concerned when Nicola starts to have a panic attack…

Elsewhere, after abandoning the minibus, the golden ticket wedding guests battle the storm as they search for Home Farm.

Also, Marlon and Mary worry about Rhona when she doesn’t return home.

