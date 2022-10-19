BBC launch ‘Cost of Living: Tackling it Together’

The Beeb launches a major new brand to help consumers with the cost of living crisis.

CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, Deborah Turness:

“At a time of great uncertainty for so many, the BBC is stepping up to help people get through the cost of living crisis. We’re bringing together a team of BBC experts who will dedicate themselves to this initiative that we are calling Tackling it Together. They will offer daily solutions, share personal finance tips and answer vital questions. We’ve also teamed up with BBC Food to deliver a daily low-cost recipe for families impacted by so many financial pressures.”

A major new partnership across the BBC bringing programmes, brands and experts together to offer consumers help to navigate the cost of living crisis has launched today. Audiences will be offered tips, advice and solutions on saving money as the BBC brings together expertise from across the corporation. From Rip Off Britain to The One Show/Watchdog, programmes across the BBC will be involved Cost of Living: Tackling it Together.

BBC News Online will be the beating heart of the project and the home to the best of the content whenever audiences need it. There will be cost-of-living-specific news alerts and newsletters, including daily low-cost recipes, and tips and solutions from other consumers.

The initiative was launched online and then live from Sunderland across the day on Radio 4’s Today, BBC Breakfast, Radio 5 Live, Radio 1’s Newsbeat, News at 6 and News at 10 and Newsnight. Nicky Campbell hosted his BBC Radio 5 Live show from Sunderland’s The Fire Station to discuss how the crisis is impacting people’s lives locally whilst exploring solutions with a 60-strong studio audience and a variety of special guests, simulcast on the BBC News Channel.

There will be special days of coverage in eleven further locations to give audiences an opportunity to tell their stories, share their tips and speak to experts. In addition to Sunderland, the places will be Dumbarton, Arbroath, Newtown, Lurgan, Hawes, Bolton, Ilfracombe, Derby, Ipswich, Croydon, and Gloucester.

“You’ll find Tackling it Together across BBC News digital, radio and TV outlets, as well as the Jeremy Vine Show on Radio 2, The One Show, Money Box on Radio 4 and many more outlets. We are determined to be there for our audiences when they most need us, and to make sure the BBC is delivering value for all, as millions navigate these difficult times.”