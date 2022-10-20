France says oui to more Drag Race

Bonjour, bonjour, bonjour! World of Wonder and French broadcaster Endemol and France TV have announced their version of Drag Race will return for a second series, casting for which is now open. Drag Race España: All Stars and Drag Race Sweden: Untucked were also newly commissioned by Atres and SVT, respectively.

Alexandra Redde-Amiel, Director of Entertainment and Variety at France TV:

“We are delighted, along with the France TV Slash and France 2 teams, to be launching this second season! We are proud and happy, like our partners Endemol France and Shake Shake Shake, that Drag Race France has become a real phenomenon with our queen Paloma and all the talents of season 1! We can’t wait to discover the casting of this season 2, which is officially open. We are excited, the drag scene is wonderfully inspiring and the setting already le-gen-dary!”

As World of Wonder hit the Croisette at MIPCOM, the international producer has confirmed that Drag Race France is sashaying back onto French TV following its huge success in the territory where the first series was viewed by over 9.4 million viewers combined, through its simulcast on France.TV and France.2, and becoming the 2nd most viewed programme on France TV Slash. Outside of France, the returning series will air on World of Wonder’s own streaming platform, WOW Presents Plus, globally. Drag Race France will be available on WOW Present Plus with English, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitle options.

Drag Race France will once again take up the new search for France’s next drag superstar. Each week, the queens competing for the top prize will serve up all they have to offer in a variety of challenges and runway categories, in front of a panel of judges and French celebrity guest judges joining them weekly. Based on their performance in the challenges and their creations on the runway, the judges will choose who wins. Every week, the bottom two compete against each other in a legendary lip sync battle. At the end, the winner will win a cash prize and will have earned the title of France’s next drag superstar!

World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato:

“We couldn’t be happier that French audiences have embraced Drag Race with such an incredible response. It is a testament to the country’s bustling drag scene and drag talent, and to be able to invite 10 more fierce French queens to flex their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent while battling it out for the crown is hugely exciting. And with further localised editions of Drag Race confirmed in the Philippines, Sweden and Spain, the brand continues to go from strength to strength.”

The recommission of Drag Race France further solidifies World of Wonder’s increasing global success with the Drag Race brand.