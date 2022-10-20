The One Show rebrands as The 100 Show

The programme will look back through the Beeb’s history and speak to a host of presenters, actors, and audience and show participants to celebrate the momentous occasion, as well as take a look at what the future holds for the BBC for the next 100 years.

Rob Unsworth, Head of The One Show:

“We’re looking forward to reflecting on highlights from the BBC’s first 100 years and taking a look at what might come next. The BBC centenary is a momentous occasion and The One Show is proud to be a part of the celebrations.”

Between the 24 and 28 October, the programme will broadcast a week of special programmes and be rebranded ‘The 100 Show’ all week.

It will be the first programme to broadcast Poet Laureate Simon Armitage’s poem celebrating 100 years of the BBC, which explores the relationship between the broadcaster and the nation. Transmission Report will be performed on the show by Simon, along with Jodie Whittaker, Sir Michael Palin, Romesh Ranganathan, Adrian Dunbar, Carol Kirkwood, Brian Cox, Jay Blades, Michelle Visage, Huw Edwards and many more big names, accompanied by composer Patrick Pearson and The BBC’s Concert Orchestra.

Before each programme there will be a special introductory message from stars including Dame Mary Berry, Sir Lenny Henry, Claudia Winkleman and Graham Norton.

Alex Jones, The One Show presenter:

“The BBC is the heart of the nation, and we’re so excited to celebrate its 100th birthday with audiences. We will showcase some forgotten gems, be speaking to some iconic BBC faces and revealing some exclusive special content. It’s a week not to be missed!”