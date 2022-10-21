On this Day OTD 1971: Office Gossip Image: ATV/MACE OTD 1971: Office Gossip On this Day, October 21st, 1971 ByATV Today Published on October 21, 2022 Share Tweet Comment ATV Today asked on this day in 1971, ‘Should Secretaries Repeat Office Gossip to Bosses?’ Sue Jay vox pops in Birmingham to find out what the public thought of giving information from the office floor to the higher management… Continue Reading Advertisement Related Topics:Featured, Gossip, Office Work, On this Day Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.