Stephanie Beacham reprises Coronation Street role

Acclaimed actress Stephanie Beacham has reprised her role as femme fatale Martha Frazer in Coronation Street.

Viewers last saw the character 13 years ago when Ken had a change of heart about leaving his wife Deirdre (Anne Kirkbride) to sail away with her.

Beacham said:

“I am delighted that Martha has returned to Weatherfield. It is an absolute joy to be working with Bill again.”

Having recently rekindled his relationship with another of his ex-lovers, Wendy Popadopulous (Roberta Kerr), Ken is stunned when Martha arrives to help out with the Weatherfield Players Am Dram production.

Despite his burgeoning feelings for Wendy, it’s not long before his head is turned once more by the exotic charms of actress Martha, and yet again, the octogenarian lothario finds himself in a classic soap love triangle.

William Roache noted of the plot:

“I was delighted when Wendy came back into Ken’s life. I love that the writers are drawing on the rich history of Ken’s life to come up with these stories. When I found out that Martha was also going to make a return I was thrilled, but I fear heartache may be round the corner once more for Ken now he has found himself in another love triangle.”

Ken met barge-dweller Martha for the first time in January 2009 when she saved his dog Eccles after she fell into the canal. The pair bonded over their shared love of literature, and eventually began an affair, but Martha was unaware that Ken was married, assuming he was a widower. She was devastated to discover the truth and tried to end the relationship, but it wasn’t long before she succumbed to Ken’s charms once more.

In May 2009, Ken decided to leave Deirdre for Martha, who was moving on from the area, but he changed his mind at the last minute and she left alone.

Viewers can expect to see Martha back on screen from Wednesday 23rd November.