Anti-bullying app partners with ITV Studios

Call It!’s mission to stamp out bullying, harassment, and all forms of discrimination in the TV and film industry begins in earnest having signed its first deal with ITV Studios.

ITV Studios’ Managing Director Julian Bellamy:

“The welfare of everyone working at ITV Studios is of utmost importance and Call It! will be a great addition to the ongoing evolution of our Duty of Care best practice and the existing initiatives we have in place – both in-house and with our external partners – that enable those working on our productions to feel safe and supported in speaking up. Call It! will perfectly complement our processes, which aim to help those leading our production teams to not only identify issues early but also manage them in a timely and appropriate fashion.”

Call It! empowers everyone working in the film and TV industry to record incidents of bullying, harassment and discrimination quickly, and anonymously without fear of reprisal or repercussion. It also provides easy access to employers’ ‘Dignity at Work’ policies and procedures for formal reporting and signposting to third-party support and resources. The App enables companies and productions to monitor the safety and wellbeing of their staff by asking, “How were you treated at work today?” and gathering anonymous data regarding experiences of bullying and harassment.

Call It! is a proactive tool designed to encourage collective accountability for safer, healthier and more respectful working environments, empowering producers and project leadership to intervene early if issues arise, and provide better and more targeted support and training.

Further to a pilot and proof of concept phase, the app launched to the film and TV market earlier this month. ITV Studios are the first major partner to sign up and will begin introducing the app to its UK companies.

Call It! is collaborating with multiple partners, including Birmingham City University’s Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity, Bectu, the Casting Guild, Directors UK, the Film and TV Charity, the Mark Milsome Foundation, The Personal Managers Association, The Production Guild, Sara Putt Associates, Time’s Up UK and the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) and others to embed the app in the industry.