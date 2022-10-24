Channel 4 look at how the 1980s shaped our current world

Part of the Truth and Dare season on Channel 4 continues tonight with the first of three visits back to the 1980s.

The extraordinary story of how Britain in turmoil changed the world by stealth through its politics, culture and technology. With the threat of nuclear Armageddon dominating politics and seeping into the country’s psyche, many Brits influenced the Cold War in ways no one could have imagined.

From the ad men who shaped the nation’s tastes before triumphing in Hollywood, to the women who face the American military and a spy who saves us from oblivion, this episode pieces together the story of how Britain’s internal divisions influenced the course of the world history.

MADE IN THE 80s: THE DECADE THAT SHAPED OUR WORLD, EPISODE ONE, CHANNEL 4, 9pm

