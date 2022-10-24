Telly Today: from Ranvir’s riddles to large penises

RIDDICULOUS | NEW SERIES

Ranvir Singh:

“I found that my happy place is inside a massive warehouse filming back-to-back quizzes for 12 hours a day. Who knew?! I loved it and felt happy the whole time. I think perhaps it’s a reaction to having reported on the news, which can so often be doom and gloom. But in a quiz show, there’s no bad news at all!”

Launching on ITV today, Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh hosts a brand new game show Riddiculous every weekday from 3pm on ITV. Ranvir, who takes on the role of quizmaster, will take viewers on a rapid and totally ridiculous ride this Autumn.

During the hour-long episodes, three teams of two will go head-to-head answering a series of quick-fire general knowledge questions before facing mind-bending riddles to win even more cash.

Riddlemaster and co-host Henry Lewis will challenge the contestants and viewers with verbal and visual riddles – and the more the players solve, the more money they bank.

The team that banks the most amount of money throughout the show will go through to the high-stakes endgame – Henry’s Riddle Run, where they race against the clock to solve rebus riddles. If successful, a final riddle then awaits, where players are offered a chance to double their money or go home with absolutely nothing.

Henry Lewis:

“I’ve always loved riddles and puzzles. In fact during lockdown, I started a new business called The Mystery Agency which sells escape room-style puzzle boxes! So when the Riddiculous team got in touch and said they wanted me to read the riddles on their amazing new show, I was incredibly excited indeed.”

ITV, STV, UTV, 3pm

MY MASSIVE COCK



Surveys have regularly shown that many British men wish they had a larger penis.

But should these men be careful what they wish for? While an object of desire for many, some men who do have an extra-large penis find it seriously complicates their lives – from the embarrassment of people staring, and difficulties with clothing, to uncomfortable sex and even causing injuries to their partners.

My Massive Cock meets the men who are very proud of their size, but also those whose extra-large penises are hindering their lives and relationships, exploring the options they face, from learning to live with their bodies to seeking a more radical answer – penis reduction surgery.

This programme is part of the Truth and Dare season on Channel 4.

Channel 4, 10pm

AMERICA: THE WAR WITHIN



On the eve of America’s crucial midterm elections, ITV’s award-winning correspondent Robert Moore examines widespread fears for the sanctity of the country’s political system as part of ITV’s Exposure series.

Moore – named Journalist of the Year for his reporting of the storming of the US Capitol in January 2021 – investigates whether an attempt is now being made by Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican supporters to ensure their 2020 defeat and the so-called ‘stolen’ election never happens again.

And, in this documentary he explores the machinations on the ground in contested electoral battlegrounds – from the deserts of Arizona to the remote mountains of Montana, where both sides cry foul over what seems to be an increasingly vulnerable electoral system.

With Trump supporters spreading unproven claims of election rigging, many Democrats and moderate Republicans fear that these same people will be elected to positions which could give them the power to meddle with the outcome of future votes.

With faith in the system becoming seriously undermined, and violent rhetoric becoming the norm, are we witnessing the demise of democracy in the world’s greatest superpower? This film will explore a country at a crossroads and ask whether it risks being destroyed from within.

ITV and UTV 10.45pm, STV at 11.05pm after Scotland Tonight

