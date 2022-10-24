Beeb reveal details on Doctor Who ’60th anniversary specials’

The BBC centenary special of Doctor Who delivered quite the twist as Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into none other than David Tennant, the tenth timelord, who is reprising his role for the three forthcoming episodes that will mark sixty years since the original Doctor Who, with its iffy alien costumes, wobbly sets and limited special effects hit the air.

Despite those early limitations, the show became one of the BBC’s most popular and loved serials, indeed there are millions of men in their 40s and 50s with a spare room full of BBC Enterprises’ merch that celebrates the show – from 100s of DVDs to sonic screwdrivers, dinky Daleks and replica timelord outfits. The show lured them in as children, and the magic of it has never left their lives, or their spare rooms.

Showrunner, that’s the executive producer to anyone outside America, Russell T Davies has said that fans will have a year to speculate about what’s happening before “all hell lets loose” in his return to the show to oversee the anniversary.

Russell T. Davies:

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way!”

Speaking at the time David Tennant and Catherine Tate’s return as the Doctor and Donna was announced, Davies teased:

“Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

The corporation also noted Yasmin Finney has joined the cast as Rose, and there’s also a mysterious new character played by Neil Patrick Harris. Ncuti Gatwa’s first official Doctor Who episode is due to air over the festive period in 2023, following Tennant’s three episodes airing in November next year.