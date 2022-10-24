Pick of the Plots: Monday 24th October

Lola gets into a flap when she accidentally tears Lexi’s pageant dress. They rush over to Chelsea’s where Felix offers to help.

Lola invites Callum to watch Lexi perform but he declines, believing it’s best to keep his distance from Ben. Lola persists and Callum is eventually swayed into coming.

At the pageant, Ben is about to share some bad news with Callum when they are interrupted by Jay. Before Lexi’s performance gets underway in the bathroom Lola has another dizzy spell and collapses due to a seizure.

Meanwhile, Ravi is visited by two police officers who are investigating Ranveer’s whereabouts. Kheerat grows suspicious when Ravi tells him that Nina reported Ranveer missing.

Later, Ravi confronts Nina about going to the police but she reminds him that it’s part of the plan.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

Stephen is worried as Jenny and Teddy arrange to meet up at the Bistro to discuss finding Leo. He takes a photo of them together in the street and sends them to Teddy from Leo’s phone, with a message telling him that a mate saw them and thought he might be interested. The message reads “don’t contact me again”.

To Stephen’s horror, Teddy says he is going to go to Canada to speak to Leo face to face. What will Stephen do next?

Later, Gabrielle corners Stephen and demands her money. Stephen does his best to fob her off, but Gabrielle makes it clear she’s running out of patience.

Meanwhile, Summer tells Aaron that she has made an appointment with Dr Gaddas to book an abortion. Having seen the doctor, Summer admits to Aaron she can’t help feeling upset.

Esther’s gutted to learn about the planned termination and offers her money in a bid to change her mind.

Elsewhere, Eileen is annoyed when Glenda leaves a huge pumpkin at her house. As she sets out with it, she collides with Gail, trips over and knocks herself out.

Also, Bernie and Dev do some digging to clear her name but they get nowhere with it.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

Chas worries Aaron will spill her secret affair.

Meanwhile, Bernice organises a storm clear-up, and Bob feels put-upon.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm