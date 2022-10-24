Robert Mugabe documentary for Channel 4

Comedian Munya Chawawa presents the one-off documentary about Zimbabwe’s notorious dictator, Robert Mugabe.

Munya Chawawa:

“I love Zimbabwe. It’s so pivotal to who I am – almost like a blueprint to my personality. I never fully understood why I had to leave and this documentary, for me, was a chance to uncover that. But let me tell you: it’s an emotional rollercoaster, especially after I found out my filming visa was rejected. But in true sneaky, satirist style – we managed to tell the story another way… and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

The hour-long programme follows Munya whose original plans were thwarted, as with his bags packed and flights booked, his Zimbabwe filming visas were mysteriously cancelled. With absolutely no explanation. So now he is travelling to South Africa to meet with Mugabe’s friends, his family, his victims and his henchmen in an attempt to make the show in spite of the change of plan.

Using interviews especially conducted for the programme, archive footage and comedy sketches the show aims to provide viewers with the full story, Munya tries to unpick the man behind the monster – exploring an extraordinary life that saw Mugabe win independence for his people and then ruling them with increasing brutality through four decades.

Munya meets with Mugabe’s nephews, who have a somewhat rose-tinted view of Uncle Robert, his former friend Wilf, who cut ties with Mugabe after the massacre of 20,000 civilians, his spiritual advisor and some of his many victims. Finally, he goes head-to-head with a Mugabe ally accused of brutal violence and intimidation.

Shaminder Nahal, Head of Specialist Factual, Channel 4:

“I’m so thrilled that Munya Chawawa is making his first long-form documentary for Channel 4, and like the man himself, it’s utterly original. A fresh mix of contemporary history, biography and personal journey, it’s revelatory, eye-opening and plays with form in the unique way only Munya could pull off.”

How to Survive a Dictator is a journey through the life of one of the world’s most notorious tyrants. An air date is yet to be set by Channel 4.