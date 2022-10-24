OTD 1989: Diana, Princess of Wales

Following on from yesterday’s Prince Charles item, Central News reporter Anne Davies looks at a visit by the Princess of Wales to RAF Wittering in Cambridgeshire on this day back in 1989.

The report features various shots of the Princess of Wales getting off the Andover aircraft of the Queen’s Flight and being met by Group Captain John Thompson and presented with flowers by his three-year-old son. Brief shots of the Harrier GR5 display followed by Princess Diana on a walkabout meeting RAF families and and being shown an explosives-seeking robot.

She is also seen with her fingers in her ears due to the aircraft noise. Some of the material in this Central News report was filmed by Anglia News.