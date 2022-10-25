Theo Graham returns to Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks has announced the return of Hunter McQueen, played by Theo Graham.

Theo first appeared on Hollyoaks as Hunter back in 2016. He arrived to the village with his onscreen twin brother, Prince (played by Malique Thompson-Dwyer), to be with their mother Goldie (Chelsee Healey).

Hunter was memorably involved in a shocking relationship with his teacher, Neeta Kaur, which ended in tragedy when she died during an explosion at Hollyoaks High School. After this,he suffered from panic attacks. He ultimately left the village with Neeta’s sister, Asha to live in Brighton, in a bid for them both to move on from Neeta’s death.

Hunter will be returning to the Hollyoaks village for a McQueen wedding… Talking about returning to the Channel 4 soap, Theo said he was ‘excited for the audience‘ for the upcoming plots and the character would be back with ‘a bang’.

Theo Graham:

“It’s great to be back working with a lot of familiar faces and meeting some new ones. I’m excited for the audience to see what’s to come for Hunter… it’s fair to say he arrives back in true Hollyoaks style.. with a bang.”

Hollyoaks, weeknights at 6.30pm on Channel 4, first look at 7pm on E4.