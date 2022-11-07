Winter trailer teases drama ahead in Hollyoaks

As Tony turns on the Christmas lights there’s a chill in the air for the residents of Hollyoaks village…

A McQueen’s Christmas wedding and a fizzing Mercedes and Felix are set to warm hearts this Christmas. But Eric and Bobby continue to alarm those close to them as Juliet and Imran face the biggest fight of their lives….

McQueen’s heir and spare reunited for wedding. Prince and Olivia’s wedding brings the McQueen’s together this Christmas with the return of Prince’s brother, Hunter as Goldie battles with the grief of losing her brother Sylver in a fire.

Should–be–proud best man John Paul looks ill at ease, as he walks Olivia down the aisle to meet her groom. Is his sobriety at stake? Or are there other secrets in play between the brothers…

Love is All Around for Felix and Mercedes. Romance flourishes for Mercedes out of the embers of Sylver’s death as she confides in Felix that she is frightened of her son Bobby. As she grapples with how to mother a child that left her husband to die, Felix empowers her, leading to the pair growing closer.