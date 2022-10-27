On this Day OTD 1972: Toffee Apple factory On this Day, October 27th, 1972 ByATV Today Published on October 27, 2022 Share Tweet Comment ATV Today visited the toffee apple factory at Kisherlye to see apples being sorted, the production line in the toffee apple factory and a brief shot of children being given toffee apples on a street by factory staff. Continue Reading Advertisement Related Topics:Featured, On this Day Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.