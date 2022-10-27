Connect with us

ATV Today

OTD 1972: Toffee Apple factory

On this Day

OTD 1972: Toffee Apple factory

On this Day, October 27th, 1972
Published on

ATV Today visited the toffee apple factory at Kisherlye to see apples being sorted, the production line in the toffee apple factory and a brief shot of children being given toffee apples on a street by factory staff.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Related Topics:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in On this Day

Advertisement

Trending

BBC

Beeb reveal details on Doctor Who ’60th anniversary specials’

Soapworld

Emmerdale’s big 50th episode

Entertainment

Mamma Mia! its a party!

Entertainment

70th anniversary performance of The Mousetrap

Soapworld

Chris Chittell on Emmerdale’s sensationalist storylines
Advertisement
To Top