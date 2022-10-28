Emmerdale say farewell to Faith and Liv

Laura Shaw, Emmerdale Producer:

“We knew when we decided to do a joint funeral for Faith and Liv that it would need to be a very special and memorable funeral for two such hugely epic and much loved characters. Having a scene featuring the entire adult cast was not something we had done before and given the funeral was taking place towards the end of our October 50th birthday month, it felt very right and fitting that we had the whole cast there to say goodbye.”

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale the village says goodbye two to much-loved parishioners.

Two horse drawn carriages carrying Liv and Faith’s coffins make their way into the village. At the funeral, an emotional congregation watches on as Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) reads Faith’s final letter to her loved ones.

As the funeral moves outside, Vinny’s (Bradley Johnson) breath is taken away when he sees the entire village has come out to pay their respects. Faith passed away from terminal cancer, while Liv was killed by a caravan in the recent storm.