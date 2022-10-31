Connect with us

ATV Today

OTD 1962: Kissing at the Dynamo Electronic factory

On this Day

OTD 1962: Kissing at the Dynamo Electronic factory

Image: ATV/MACE

OTD 1962: Kissing at the Dynamo Electronic factory

On this Day, October 31st, 1962
Published on

ATV Midland News didn’t have Halloween or horror on the schedule back in 1962, it was all about kissing at work… Reg Harcourt reported from a factory in Rugeley where the management had asked workers not to kiss or cuddle whilst on the premises.

Harcourt interviews Mr Kennedy a manager at Lancashire Dynamo Electronic Products Ltd. It is revealed that notes have been sent to workers via their pay packets asking them not to kiss or cuddle whilst at work. He admits that there have been no specific incidents but adds that it goes on right through the industry. Harcourt next interviews a group of workers about the notes. Their responses when asked if they’ve seen kissing and cuddling range from there being ‘not much going on’ to a man who’s seen ‘plenty of it’.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Related Topics:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in On this Day

Advertisement

Trending

BBC

Beeb reveal details on Doctor Who ’60th anniversary specials’

ITV

Luke Casey, star of The Dales Diary, dies aged 80

Soapworld

Emmerdale’s big 50th episode

Entertainment

Mamma Mia! its a party!

Soapworld

Chris Chittell on Emmerdale’s sensationalist storylines
Advertisement
To Top