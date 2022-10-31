OTD 1962: Kissing at the Dynamo Electronic factory

ATV Midland News didn’t have Halloween or horror on the schedule back in 1962, it was all about kissing at work… Reg Harcourt reported from a factory in Rugeley where the management had asked workers not to kiss or cuddle whilst on the premises.

Harcourt interviews Mr Kennedy a manager at Lancashire Dynamo Electronic Products Ltd. It is revealed that notes have been sent to workers via their pay packets asking them not to kiss or cuddle whilst at work. He admits that there have been no specific incidents but adds that it goes on right through the industry. Harcourt next interviews a group of workers about the notes. Their responses when asked if they’ve seen kissing and cuddling range from there being ‘not much going on’ to a man who’s seen ‘plenty of it’.