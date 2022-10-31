Pick of the Plots: Monday 31st October

Thinking that Nish has won all of their children round, Suki is surprised to learn from Kheerat that he was honest with them about why he was sent to prison. Suki tells Kheerat the full story before going to see Eve.

Later, Suki meets with Nish and they connect over the loss of Jags.

Meanwhile, Nina and Ravi worry that Suki may confess and ruin their plans to steal Ranveer’s money. They are interrupted by the police arriving with some unsettling news that a body they believe to be Ranveer’s has been found.

Elsewhere, the doctor explains the brain tumour operation to a hopeful Lola.

Also, Linda isn’t in the mood to celebrate Halloween but Alfie pushes ahead with an event at The Vic anyway. Jean is jealous when Harvey’s friends encourage him to join a dating app.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

At Number 9, Tyrone shows Fiz the first extract from the John Stape book in the Gazette. Fiz’s heart sinks and she quickly hides the paper from Hope.

Fiz suggests to Tyrone they call the journalist who worked on the book with Phill and set up a meeting with him. But is the culprit closer to home?

Meanwhile, as Sean, Laurence and Dylan ready themselves for their evening out, Sean asks Todd to take a picture of them on Laurence’s phone.

As Todd does so, a photo pops up on the phone which shocks Todd. Will he say anything?

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

A furious Cain makes a shocking discovery and sets a trap.

Expecting to find Chas, Al is met with a steely Cain and the business end of a shotgun. Cain holds Al at gunpoint, with his utter contempt at Chas’s affair with Al evident.

Meanwhile, Aaron gets ready to leave for good and says his goodbyes to Vinny and Paddy. When Chas questions him on what he has revealed, Aaron coldly cuts off any future the two of them might have.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm