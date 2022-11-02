Channel 4 announces All 4 rebrand as it unifies channels and services

The move will, Channel 4 note, help audiences better navigate the abundance of choice in the digital world and find their favourite Channel 4 shows wherever and whenever they choose to watch content.

‘All 4’ will change to ‘Channel 4’ as Channel 4 becomes the first UK broadcaster to adopt one brand identity across its digital and linear channels as audiences increasingly no longer distinguish between digital and linear content. Channel 4’s entire portfolio of channels will also align with the ‘Channel 4’ brand.

Zaid Al-Qassab, Chief Marketing Officer at Channel 4, said: ”

“As Channel 4 turns 40, we’re responding to the challenge of an increasingly crowded content market by using our most powerful asset, the Channel 4 brand. The creation of a singular brand vision will better serve our viewers and help futureproof the channel to make sure we’re able to continue to take creative risks for the next 40 years.

“We want to become the viewers’ North Star in the digital world. A valued curator to help them navigate to a destination full of entertaining and thoughtful content they know they can trust.”

As part of its Future4 strategy, the broadcaster is committed to digital growth and securing its stock with young audiences who are becoming increasingly difficult to reach by linear methods. It notes that its strongest asset is the iconic Channel 4 logo.

Channel 4 Press note:

“Viewers know when they see the iconic ‘Channel 4’ logo that it is a destination for different shows which represent the rich diversity of the UK, challenge the status quo and will entertain them with its unique irreverence and mischief!”

New idents have been commissioned as part of the brand transformation. Channel 4’s award-winning 4creative will seek to represent the UK, its culture and mentality to present an unexpected and daring portrait of Britain retold.

The changes will occur on screen from spring 2023.

Channel 4’s free streaming service remains the UK’s biggest and last year its huge library of distinctive content drove record-breaking performance. The service hit 1.5bn views in 2021 – an increase of +21% year-on-year.