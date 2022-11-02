Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 2nd November

Suki gets ready to head to the police station for her interview. Kheerat, Nish, and Ravi discuss the approach that she should take.

Ravi spots Nina at the surgery, questioning her motives. At the station Suki manages to hold herself together under questioning.

Eve wonders if Suki is really the murderer. Nish catches a glance between Suki and Eve when she returns home

Meanwhile, Jay refuses to go home as he and Billy wait for Lola surgery to end.

Elsewhere, Alfie makes positive strives forward with Kat, but later disappoints her when he gets stuck on the roof of The Vic and can’t pick up Tommy.

Also, Jean tries to deny her feelings for Harvey; Linda anticipates Mick’s return.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

Aaron asserts that his dad needs to go into rehab, but it costs £10,000 so it’s impossible. Later, Summer meets up with Aaron and drops the bombshell that she’s still pregnant, she’s giving the baby to Mike and Esther and in return they’ve given her £10,000 meaning his dad can go into rehab. How will he react?

Meanwhile, Fiz and Tyrone read the second instalment of the book in the Gazette with horror. Fiz and Tyrone meet up with Adam to discuss a plan of action, but they’re interrupted by a call from Hope’s teacher to tell them Hope has gone missing.

Fiz finds Hope and Sam in Victoria Garden. Sam explains that Hope was upset about the nasty things her classmates were saying. Nick reveals that he’d appreciate it if Hope stayed away from Sam. Later, Tyrone calls at Nick and Leanne’s flat and punches Nick for upsetting Fiz. Nick orders Sam to hand over his walkie talkie, telling him he’s to have no further contact with Hope.

Later, Leanne calls at Number 9 and tears a strip off Tyrone for punching Nick. Fiz turns on Tyrone and points out that his irrational behaviour has cost Hope her friendship with Sam.

Elsewhere, Laurence catches Sean trying to crack the code on his phone.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

Billy and Dawn form a plan to buy Woodbine for themselves, until Alex threatens to take away Clemmie if he doesn’t get Harriet’s money.

Meanwhile, Dan offers some advice.

Elsewhere, the villagers are still struggling with some recent news.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm