Grace Gaustad becomes the first singer to release music live on Zepeto

Recently featured in Rolling Stone, Billboard, WWD, Newsweek, NBC Today and seen in their massive viral success with famous fans Mick Jagger & Lady Gaga, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Grace Gaustad is about to become the first singer to release music live on the Metaverse platform ZEPETO with the release of the new track Moment this Friday, November 5th at 4:00pm PT.

Making worldwide headlines for thanks to a loyal Gen Z audience and raw music that touches on mental health, gender, sexual identity and self-esteem, Grace is also the founder of BakeUp, a digital-first beauty brand built on the concept of reimagining beauty in the multiverse which will be debuting on ZEPETO, the fastest-growing avatar platform that allows users to create unique, customizable 3D experiences.

In a recent survey of stateside users of the platform, over 16% of users self-identified as gender non-binary or transgender – and Grace aligned with the platform’s approach to beauty, life, mental health and their audience of young, creative individuals who rely on ZEPETO as an outlet for experimentation and fluid self-expression.

The trailblazing success of Grace’s first self-released album BLKBX: wht r u hding?, successfully carved a niche for their sophomore album, PILLBX: whts ur fantasy? PILLBX zooms out on a fantasy world with Gaustad travelling through the adventures of Grace’s own imagination. Grace’s new video project creates a long-form connected world where their album is a new ‘season’ & each track a new ‘episode’ of a mind-bending television series.

Whereas other artists release music with the “here and now” perspective of their career, this 20-year-old independent Los Angeles-based artist has already envisioned their entire trajectory and magnifies their message onscreen and beyond through their full-length, multi-faceted, and multi-dimensional world where all are welcome. Grace’s sparkling discography has captivated fans worldwide thanks to an undeniable penchant for unflinching lyrics and a raw ability to convey the joy and pain of the human experience, solidifying Grace as the voice of Gen Z in the modern age.

Grace began singing and writing at the tender age of five, steadily refining their craft with eloquence as they battled a tumultuous youth, ultimately yielding a rich point-of-view that continues to influence Grace’s artistic output into adulthood. The result is a vulnerable and raw catalogue that includes songs focusing on topics ranging from anxiety to trauma, sexuality and depression. One standout is the LGBTQIA+ anthem “Red”, a romantic rumination on coming to terms with one’s identity. Emphasizing Grace’s commitment to the cause, Gaustad’s complimentary venture BLKBX Project offers free mental health services to fans.