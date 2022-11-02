OTD 1984: Crossroads at Twenty

Central News reporter Tony Maycock with his second of two reports on the celebrations to mark the twentieth birthday of the television soap opera Crossroads.



The series was set in the fictional village of Kings Oak and revolved around the staff and guests of the titular Crossroads Motel. The series starred West End actress – turned TV personality – Noele Gordon as motel owner Meg Richardson, Jane Rossington as her daughter Jill, Roger Tonge as son Sandy and Beryl Johnstone as her sister Kitty.

The format was devised by Reg Watson who went on to create Grundy TV soaps such as The Young Doctors, Prisoner: Cell Block H, Sons and Daughters and Neighbours. The storylines and settings were created by Peter Ling and Hazel Adair who had previously brought to life the magazine office set saga Compact for the BBC.

Crossroads, launched by ATV on November 2nd 1964 was handed over to Central Television in January 1982; they continued its production until April 1988. Carlton Television attempted two revivals in 2001 and 2003, however, the magic of the original low-budget offering failed to be captured and the motel closed – probably forever – in May 2003.

A three-part drama, and documentary, will take to ITV screens in 2023 looking at the life of Noele Gordon and her time with the Birmingham-produced serial.