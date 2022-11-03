YOSHIKI pulls out of Sarah Brightman gig

Japanese rock star and classical composer YOSHIKI announced on Twitter today the sudden cancellation of his performance with Sarah Brightman scheduled for tonight (October 21) in Puebla, Mexico.

“I’m sorry everyone, I have to cancel my performance tonight in Mexico… I’m not feeling well.” – YOSHIKI Official Twitter

YOSHIKI was invited as a special guest by Brightman for the soprano’s “Starlight Symphony” tour, which began earlier this month with a series of exclusive engagements at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas before extending to Mexico.

YOSHIKI posted the announcement on his Twitter account this afternoon, just a few hours after thanking fans in Guadalajara and Monterrey for joining the classical performances earlier this week. YOSHIKI’s announcement comes after a non-stop international touring and promotion schedule in the past month, with multiple trips to the U.S., Japan, Mexico, and Europe, involving 28 classical performances in three countries, the sold-out launch of Y by Yoshiki x Champagne Pommery, numerous television appearances, and hosting his top-rated competition talent series YOSHIKI SUPERSTAR PROJECT X.