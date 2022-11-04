The Retaliators get festive

Better Noise Music, the largest indie rock label, shared their new playlist for the holiday season, The Retaliators Christmas Songs. The playlist already includes rock Christmas classics from iconic artists such as AC/DC, Queen, Sixx:A.M., Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper – full playlist track list below – and in a 7-week-long campaign, there will be 7 Deadly Sin Songs highlighted.

Every Friday a different holiday track will be added as follows, “O Holy Night” by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” by Classless Act, “Christmas Is The Time To Say I Love You” by Tempt, “Carol Of The Bells” by Bad Wolves, “Jingle My Bells” by Cory Marks, “The First Noel” by Eva Under Fire, and “Silent Night” by Bleeker. Listen to the playlist on Spotify and Apple.

A select few of these tracks, “O Holy Night,” appearing on The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Score, “Christmas Is The Time To Say I Love You,” and “Carol Of The Bells,” are new this year. Classless Act’s “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” hit airwaves last year.

New This Holiday Season

“O Holy Night,” composed by Stranger Things composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein is now available on digital streaming platforms and as part of the playlist. The track is featured in the The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Score for the Christmas horror-thriller creating buzz in film circles this year.

New York rock band Tempt is releasing a new track and video for “Christmas Is The Time To Say I Love You” on November 18. Tempt delivers a mid tempo rendition of the classic, filming the video in New York City amidst some of the most iconic sites, including Radio City Music Hall and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

After introducing a new lead singer to the band last year, Bad Wolves stormed the scene with their album Dear Monsters and will be releasing their own cover of “Carol Of The Bells.” The band will also premiere a new video for the track on November 25.

Other tracks that were included in The Retaliators Motion Picture Score and will be part of this playlist include, Cory Marks’ “Jingle My Bells,” Eva Under Fire’s “The First Noel,” and Bleeker’s “Silent Night.” All three tracks have been previously released.