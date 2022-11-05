Asking Alexandria ‘See What’s On The Inside’

After breaking personal records with See What’s On The Inside, Asking Alexandria is delivering intimate takes of the most popular songs from the original album to thank fans and celebrate their return home.

See What’s On The Inside (Deluxe) will include music from the Never Gonna Learn EP and acoustic versions of the title track, “Never Gonna Learn,” “Find Myself,” “Faded Out,” and “Alone Again.”

Most recently, the band released a chilling music video for “Faded Out (ft. Sharon den Adel of Within Temptation),” which appears on The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and returns now with a new video for “See What’s On The Inside.” Joining Shinedown on tour, Asking Alexandria will be performing in Cardiff, Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow, and London this November and December.

Lead guitarist Ben Bruce:

“The deluxe edition of See What’s On The Inside is the culmination of work that we poured our entire selves into. It’s the entire journey, from start to finish of a truly special album to us that includes acoustic tracks that have fast become some of my favorite songs we’ve ever created together.

“With the release of See What’s On The Inside, I feel like Asking Alexandria has explored almost every avenue of rock and metal throughout our career which opens the door for the next chapter. This is a chapter that will combine everything that has made Asking Alexandria so special over the years! We hope you enjoy this album and we will be back for more very soon.”

Writing and recording together in Nashville for the first time in a decade, Asking Alexandria sparked new passion while making their massively successful seventh full-length studio album, See What’s On The Inside. The band’s renewed drive for creating earned them a spot on Spotify’s top 10 in both the US and UK upon the album’s release and their first-ever #1 at US active rock radio with “Alone Again,” which also garnered the biggest first streaming day and week in the band’s history.

The British rockers released their album to critical praise from the likes of Billboard and Knotfest. Billboard praised, “Frenetic on the surface and contemplative beneath it, the 10-song project [See What’s On The Inside] finds the group lyrically grappling with issues of personal identity and redefining its public persona.” Knotfest wrote, “The band’s second single in “Never Gonna Learn” quickly bolstered the staying power of the album – chronicling the cohesive sessions that fruited See What’s On the Inside and providing fans an intimate glimpse into the band with it’s behind-the-scenes vantage point.”

SEE WHAT’S ON THE INSIDE (DELUXE) TRACK LISTING

1. Intro

2. Alone Again

3. Faded Out

4. Never Gonna Learn

5. If I Could Erase It

6. Find Myself

7. You’ve Made It This Far

8. See What’s On The Inside

9. Misery Loves Company

10. Fame

11. The Grey

12. New Devil (feat. Maria Brink of In This Moment)

13. Miles Away

14. Faded Out (feat. Within Temptation)

15. See What’s On The Inside (Acoustic)

16. Never Gonna Learn (Acoustic)

17. Find Myself (Acoustic)

18. Faded Out (Acoustic)

19. Alone Again (Acoustic)



Upcoming Tour Dates

November 26 – Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

November 27 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

November 29 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

November 30 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

December 1 – London, UK – Wembley Arena