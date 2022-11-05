EarthxTV brings ‘environmental and sustainability programming’ to UK screens

EarthxTV is described by the broadcaster as ‘an entertaining 24/7 TV channel on environmental and sustainability programming.’ The network showcases original and acquired programmes with they note ‘engaging characters and a deeper understanding of the environment celebrating the people, places, creatures, and cultures that make planet “Earth” worth protecting.’

EarthxTV offers hundreds of hours of films, documentary features and blue-chip shows and films, with characters that explore a wide range of topics and themes, including:

Eco Heroines

This program documents seven eco-heroines worldwide on their individual mission to rescue a local species from the brink of extinction.

Wild Wonders With Brooke

In this series, the 12-year-old South African eco-warrior Brooke Carter takes on an unprecedented adventure to learn and protect wild species. Brooke guides audiences through everything about wildlife conservation with first-hand efforts in a specialized capture team.

House of What?!

This is an EarthxTV original show where audiences meet the strangest yet sustainable homes made from converted 747, industrial beams, whisky bottles, newspaper, mushroom, and even dirt! The 8-episode series is hosted by Chris Grundy and produced by AMS Studio Pictures for EarthxTV.

Bike To Bites

This EarthxTV original show features a man biking across the Northeastern U.S. and beyond, and in each place he visits, he always takes a bite.

Reality Trip

The series zooms in on the stories behind everyday consumables through the eyes of five New Zealanders who travel to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Philippines to explore the other side of the world.

Available on SKY (channel 180) and Freeview (channel 79)