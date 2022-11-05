Waitrose brings ‘Sushi Daily’ to more selected stores

Waitrose customers in Jesmond, Clifton and Edenbridge can now enjoy freshly handmade sushi thanks to Sushi Daily, which has opened brand-new counters in the stores on Osborne Rd, Newcastle, Queens Road, Bristol and Mont St Aignan Way.

The new counter marks the franchise’s second store in Newcastle, where it already has a fresh sushi counter in Asda Gosforth superstore and also its second offering of Sushi Daily in Bristol, where it already has a fresh sushi counter in Asda Bedminster. Edenbridge is the franchise’s seventh store in Kent, where it already has fresh sushi counters in Waitrose & Partners supermarkets in Tenterden and Paddock Wood. It also has counters in Asda supermarkets in Canterbury and Chatham in the county.

Providing a fresh alternative to regular grab-and-go convenience food, Sushi Daily offers an open kitchen experience, where customers can watch sushi artisans in action preparing the highest quality ingredients.

Foodies can enjoy Sushi Daily’s new hot food range which includes a selection of Japan’s popular donburi, a bowl of hot rice with meats and vegetables served on top, as well as traditional Japanese fried chicken karaage, classic chicken yakitori and of course the ever-popular chicken katsu.

The new range features a chicken teriyaki donburi (£6.95) and chicken karaage donburi (£6.75), both accompanied with spinach and carrots, edamame, katsu rice and topped with sushi sauce, sesame seeds and green onion. A vegan plant-based beef donburi (£6.95) is filled with cabbage and carrots, edamame beans, katsu rice and topped with sushi sauce, sesame seeds and green onion.

The chicken yakitori snack includes four skewers of chicken topped with sesame seeds (£6.55), a chicken katsu snack includes wasabi mayo, sushi sauce, sesame seeds and lemon (£3.55) and a chicken karaage snack features spicy mayo, sushi sauce, sesame seeds and lemon (£3.55).

Waitrose & Partners customers at the stores can find a regular supply of fresh and handmade nigiri, sashimi, maki, and dragon and California rolls. They can also enjoy sushi menus or sharing platters, as well as hot food options, starters, sides and desserts.

Managing director of Sushi Daily, Ian Roberts:

“We’re sure that residents will be delighted when they see our expertly trained sushi artisans create the finest delicacies for them when they visit and we think they will enjoy our hot food range as an easy lunch, dinner or snack. We offer freshly made sushi for one, right up to beautifully presented sushi selections for a special occasion, making Sushi Daily a fantastic choice for people who enjoy a treat when they’re dining in.”