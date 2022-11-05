Remembrance Week 2022 on the BBC

The corporation is marking Remembrance Week 2022 across television, radio, and online with a range of original and live programming, including the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2022 and the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph.

On TV, BBC One will broadcast a whole host of programming for Remembrance week from November 8th , including on Saturday, 12 November, BBC One and BBC iPlayer 9am-10.40pm – The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance the annual commemorative event from the Royal Albert Hall hosted by Huw Edwards and on Sunday, 13 November, BBC One and BBC iPlayer 10.15am-12.30pm – Remembrance Sunday: The Cenotaph, the traditional service led by His Majesty King Charles III for the first time as monarch.

The BBC will observe the two-minute silence on 11 November, and programmes including BBC Breakfast will reflect on the nation’s act of remembrance with coverage of events on Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General:

“We are very proud to bring remembrance content to our audiences across TV, radio, and online. All our programming will honour past and present members of the armed forces and pay respect to all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”