wilko is calling out for festive fanatics to be stars in their Christmas campaign

The household and garden retailer is handing the reins for its festive ad for use on YouTube, its website and other social media channels over to the general public, by encouraging people to submit home photos and videos of how they’re planning on making the magic go further this Christmas.

To enter the competition, parents and children simply need to submit a photo or video of themselves at home that they feel best illustrates Making the Magic Go Further, along with an idea of what they’d like to do in the YouTube advert.

This could be anything from cost-saving ideas, fun festive traditions that don’t break the bank, or simply trying out the latest viral dance crazes but with a Christmas twist – the choice is theirs!

The winning family will then work with the wilko creative team on a high-production piece of content that the parents and children will art direct, star in, and will be housed online for wilko customers to enjoy throughout the festive period.

In addition to being the stars of the 2022 wilko Christmas campaign, the winning family will also receive a £1.5K Christmas haul of wilko goodies, as a thank you from wilko – ensuring the magic goes further for them this year.

Three runners up will also receive a £500 haul of their own.

wilko offers a convenient place to pick up everything you need for the run up to Christmas, from decorations for the home to gifting ranges, plus all of the kitchenware and hosting essentials for celebrating on the day itself.

With great quality products at value prices, wilko’s ranges offer a way to make the magic go that little bit further this Christmas, at a time where saving money is on the minds of most.

wilko’s Christmas Competition runs from today until Tuesday 15th November 2022.

Email entries to here and visit wilko Christmas Competition for a full list of competition terms and conditions.