Kyle’s shooting of Al to be shown in Emmerdale flashback scenes

ITV have confirmed that tonight’s episode of Emmerdale will feature flashback scenes which show the fateful moment that 10 year old Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) became responsible for Al Chapman’s death.

As Cain (Jeff Hordley) relives the events surrounding Al’s death, insisting that he had to protect his son, his wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) struggles to take in what she is being told.

Cain feels helpless at his beloved’s obvious emotional distress and he is left feeling unsure as to whether Moira will be able to keep his massive secret.

Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson), Kyle’s mother, will also learn the devastating truth, which could forever change their lives.

Natalie J Robb who plays Moira said:

“Moira is shocked to the core by Cain’s confession. I think deep down she knew something wasn’t quite right but she had no idea that Kyle had been involved in the shooting.”

“I think the audience will really sympathise with Moira’s dilemma. She will do everything she can to keep her family together, Kyle may not be hers by blood but she sees him as her own. She has a lot of extremely difficult decisions to make.”

“This is a fascinating story to play as there are so many twists and turns that will cause a ripple effect to other characters in the village that are not yet aware of the true circumstances. Moira, as a mother and a wife, has such a turbulent time ahead which is great as an actress to get stuck into.”

Last week, Al (Michael Wildman) and Cain came to blows over Al’s affair with Cain’s sister, Chas. The bitter confrontation led to Al becoming fatally wounded – shot with the gun that Cain had been using to intimidate him.

In the absence of the moment being shown on screen, there was speculation about a possible twist surrounding who pulled the trigger.

Moira learned who killed Al in Friday’s (4 November) episode after Cain pleaded guilty to Al’s murder in the dock, with tonight’s scenes continuing the drama as he tries to explain everything to her.

Emmerdale, ITV, Monday 7th November at 7.30pm