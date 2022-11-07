Pick of the Plots: Monday 7th November

Kheerat reaches out to his mum following the revelation about Ravi and Nish.

Nina grows concerned that Ravi’s priorities lie with Nish and not her. She takes him to the surgery but they are interrupted by the police who have further questions. With DS Manners seeing discrepancies with their original statements, Nina plants the seed that Suki was responsible for Ranveer’s murder and admits she and Ravi were together on the night he was killed.

Later, Suki and Kheerat arrive home to find Nish preparing a meal and wanting to put her family first, Suki fetches Nugget to join them. Suki decides to stand by Nish but their family’s happiness is short-lived when the police arrive and arrest Suki for murdering Ranveer.

Meanwhile, Callum encourages Ben to tell Lexi the truth about Lola’s prognosis but Ben is more concerned with finding her treatment options. At the hospital, everyone rallies round Lola and Callum suggests Ben moves back in with him to help support Lexi.

Elsewhere, Shirley is furious to hear about Mick and Janine’s engagement. Linda picks up that all is not well with Mick and checks in on him, giving him food for thought on his future with Janine. Later, Mick proposes properly to Janine.

Also, Harvey reveals Sophia has stopped talking to him.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

Tyrone finds a leaflet advertising a Q&A session about the John Stape book and heads to the hotel where it is taking place. He gets into a ruckus with the journalist who wrote the book.

Fiz is shocked to hear that Tyrone has been arrested. Later, after Fiz talks the journalist round, Tyrone is released, but it’s clear that Fiz is unimpressed with his actions.

Meanwhile, Sam seeks advice from Roy about Harvey and restorative justice. Roy tells Nick. Leanne urges Nick to consider letting Sam visit Harvey as it might give him closure, but what will Nick decide?

Elsewhere, spurred on by Todd, Summer tells Billy how much she loves him and how she’ll miss living with him.

Also, Max and Daryan start their new jobs at Speed Daal. Max bumps into Daryan, causing him to drop a pile of cutlery. As Max tells Lauren about his first shift at Speed Daal. Lauren suggests they’re showing favouritism towards Daryan.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

Moira is heartbroken.

Meanwhile, Cain feels helpless.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm