UKTV gives Dave a new look

UKTV’s Chief Marketing Officer, Penny Brough, who joined the company in September:

“Dave is an iconic TV brand so it is a particularly exciting time to enter the business as its fresh new look hits screens. Following this year’s successful W and UKTV Play brand refreshes, this marks the next step in Dave’s evolution as it expands its footprint and draws in new viewers.”

UKTV has today unveiled a fresh new look for entertainment channel Dave set to launch on 9th November.

The award-winning channel has long been home to a huge range of UKTV Original comedy hits from some of the UK’s favourite comedic stars, and now with popular original podcasts and digital YouTube commissions Dave’s branding has been refreshed to reflect its new content and reach new audiences.

Nick Gilmer, UKTV’s Interim Marketing Director for Dave, led the rebrand after utilising audience insights and working with brand consultancy Eat Big Fish on new brand positioning. Brand strategists Craig+Bridget were consulted to help create the brief, while in-house agency UKTV Creative designed and delivered all new brand assets in collaboration with branding agency Studio Output.

Nick Gilmer:

“With a brand as distinctive and celebrated as Dave, keeping it fresh and relevant to audiences was a real balancing act. We had to ensure Dave continues to feel modern and resonates with viewers without losing the unique identity that made the brand one of the most recognisable in TV. Our new look reflects our audience’s everyday world back at them in a uniquely Dave way, borrowing from our heritage and ensuring Dave provides viewers with a fresh fix of funny wherever they engage with the brand.”