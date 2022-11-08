Lee Mack to host 2022 Royal Variety Performance

Comedian and actor Lee Mack is to host The Royal Variety Performance from the magnificent Royal Albert Hall in London in the presence of members of the Royal Family.

Lee Mack:

“I was actually going to buy tickets for this year’s Royal Variety Performance, so not only is it a real honour to be asked to host it, it’s also saved me a few quid. I now just have to work out the logistics of introducing these brilliant acts and also rushing back to my seat to watch them.”

In honour of Queen Elizabeth II long association with The Royal Variety Performance there will be a unique celebration as world-renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, award-winning Gary Barlow and Gareth Malone accompanied by members of the London Youth Choir, perform a very special version of ‘Sing’.

The evening will be a spectacular celebration featuring exceptional performers, world-class theatre, outstanding singers and hilarious British comedy. Stars lined up to appear are Disco Soul R&B sensations Nile Rodgers & Chic, Brit Award winner George Ezra, multi award-winner Ellie Goulding, Eurovision star and singer Sam Ryder, and powerhouse pop star Becky Hill.

After winning a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the dazzling cast of the musical Cabaret take to the stage with an exclusive performance. Plus, Disney’s Newsies perform a sensational extract from their Tony award-winning musical, which opens in London later this month.

Returning to the RVP stage with a death-defying display from their latest show Kurios are Cirque Du Soleil. Hollywood star Rita Wilson and Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter will perform a stunning duet, plus Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds entertain the audience with a very special rendition of their hit ‘Three Lions’.

The evening will also feature magic from the phenomenal German duo The Ehrlich Brothers, a classical moment from soprano Fatma Said, plus a hair-raising performance from Giffords Circus. Plus comedy from Al Murray – The Pub Landlord, Maisie Adam, Omid Djalili and this year’s Britain’s Got Talent winner Axel Blake.

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity. The money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance. The star-studded show will be screened on ITV in December. It will be produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios.