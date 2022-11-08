Loungefly launches autumn-winter collection 2022

Fashion and pop culture enthusiasts, all fans of fan-forward lifestyle brand Loungefly™ lined the streets of Soho on Monday evening as they queued to access the launch of the “House of Loungefly” exclusive two-day pop-up. Monday’s event welcomed invited guests, and Tuesday saw the pop-up open to the public.

Known for their intricately designed backpacks, wallets, totes, crossbody bags, apparel, collectible enamel pins, and other small accessories, Loungefly’s thoughtfully curated collection for the season tells wearable stories inspired by the most beloved characters in pop culture.

The event – the first Loungefly event of its kind to be held in EMEA – was held at 15 Bateman Street in the heart of London’s Soho, was held to celebrate the launch of the brand’s new collection for Autumn/Winter 2022.

Loungefly’s offering for the new season is bursting with a spectrum of colour, sequins, and a fun mix of shapes. Carefully crafted with care and precision – leaving no detail overlooked – fans find value in every stitch as bag zippers to custom linings showcase their authentic passion for the fandom that they will proudly wear.

The Loungefly brand was acquired by Funko in 2017 to expand its already diverse product range. The brand has since gone from strength to strength – Loungefly saw sales rise x10 since being acquired by Funko, with a 57.3% increase y/y for Q3 2022, and $200m in annual sales.

With beautiful exclusive cocktails. cakes baked to so closely resemble Loungefly bags you couldn’t tell the difference, House of Loungefly transformed a London townhouse into five, fully immersive themed rooms, including The Loungefly Big Top, The Enchanted Forest, Yuletide Cool, Harajuku, and a Neon Adventure providing fans with interactive photo opportunities and exciting interactive activities throughout.

Once inside the House of Loungefly, guests toured the pop-up experience epitomised where kitsch meets glam, and designer meets pop culture. The walk-through experience invited fashion and pop culture enthusiasts to immerse themselves in all things Loungefly™ and Stitch Shoppe™, the brand’s first high-end apparel line, with fan-favourite collections that showcase their beloved licensed brands.

Beginning in a small Southern Californian warehouse in 1998, Loungefly has slowly grown to become a premium franchise-focused collection. The brands thoughtfully curated collections tell wearable stories inspired by the most beloved pop culture characters.

Since becoming part of the Funko family in 2017, Loungefly has also expanded with Stitch Shoppe, the brand’s first high-end apparel line that launched in 2020 to promote body positivity (offers sizes XS to 4XL), and Loungefly Apparel, a casual apparel line for fans, in May 2021.