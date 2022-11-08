Veteran British actor Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

Actor Leslie Phillips, best known for his work in the Carry On, Doctor in the House, and Harry Potter film series, has died at the age of 98.

Jonathan Lloyd, Phillips’ agent, told the Press Association that the actor “died peacefully in his sleep yesterday”.

The London-born performer made his stage debut in 1937 as a wolf in Peter Pan alongside Anna Neagle at the London Palladium. During WWII, he served in the military and resumed his professional career when he was demobbed due to ill health in 1945.

A well-known comic actor of the ’50s, he carved out a niche for himself playing lecherous smoothies with catchphrases including “Ding Dong” and “He-llo”.

He cemented himself as a comedy favourite after starring in the Doctor in the House film series and three of the early Carry On films – Nurse (1959), Teacher (1959) and Constable (1960).

He also appeared in the long-running BBC radio comedy series The Navy Lark.

As The Sorting Hat, he contributed his voice to Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

His many other films included Is There Anybody There? for Irish director John Crowley, Danny Boyle’s Millions and the Anthony Hopkins-directed August

The actor received a British Independent Film Award and a BAFTA nomination for his performance in Venus in 2006 opposite Oscar-nominated Peter O’Toole.

On the small screen, his credits spanned over 60 years and included series such as The Bill, Holby City, Heartbeat, Lovejoy and Midsomer Murders.

Phillips was made an OBE in the 1998 Birthday Honours of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and was promoted to CBE in the 2008 New Year Honours. He received the freedom of his native London in 2010.