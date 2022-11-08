Bill Treacher dies aged 92

The actor is best known for his role on BBC One’s EastEnders.

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders Executive Producer:

“Like so many, I grew up watching EastEnders with the beloved Arthur Fowler on his allotment, one of Walford’s originals who can still be described as a true heart of The Square. To this day, Arthur Fowler is still so fondly remembered by the audience and that is due to the character that Bill created and the reason why the Fowler name is still very much alive in Albert Square, as are the great memories of those that worked with Bill. We send all our love and thoughts to Bill’s wife and family.”

Born on June 4th 1930 Bill grew up in the East End of London and always had ambitions to perform. After his national service in the Royal Air Force, he worked as a steward with cruise company P&O, where he saved enough money to attend drama classes.

After graduating from the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, he appeared in small television parts and later made his West End debut in 1963 with the comedy Shout for Life at The Vaudeville Theatre.

A statement from Bill’s family, released by the corporation reads:

“The family of the actor Bill Treacher are sad to announce that Bill died late Saturday night, 5 November 2022. He was 92 years old and his health had been declining for some time. He was much loved by his wife, Kate, his son, Jamie and his daughter, Sophie. Bill was a brilliant actor and a wonderful husband and father, plus a very fine human being. He will be hugely missed. The family respectfully request privacy at this time.”

Treacher’s television career crossed a range of genres from drama, soap, serial and sitcom. Comedy roles saw him appear in shows such as ATV’s George and the Dragon, BBC’s Dad’s Army and Thames Television’s Bless This House.

Todd Carty who played Bill’s on-screen son Mark:

“I’m so sorry to hear about Bill passing, I absolutely loved working with him. He was not only an amazing actor but a kind and sincere man. My thoughts are with his family at this time. He’ll be sadly missed, I will never forget him. May he rest in peace.”

Letitia Dean, ‘Sharon Watts in EastEnders:

“Bill really was the life and soul of the set, he was an absolute joy to be around and always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. As an actor, Bill was meticulous and he went to great lengths to portray Arthur, from the smallest scenes to the heartbreaking stories. Bill was an utter professional, a wonderful man and he will be greatly missed. I’m sending all my love to his family.”

He also appeared in sketches with comedian Dick Emery on the Beeb in the 1970s and in dramas in more recent times including the medical saga Casualty and cop show The Bill. Prior to fame with long-running character, Arthur Fowler in EastEnders Bill had appeared in shows such as early Beeb soap Compact and several serials ranging from BBC’s Z Cars, ATV’s The Plane Makers and ABC TV’s Redcap to Granada’s Crown Court.

In the Albert Square set soap of ‘Enders, Bill’s character of Arthur was down-trodden facing a bleak future. Starring in the long-running series from its first episode in 1985 through to 1996 he was given several high-profile storylines including a mental breakdown, an affair and accusations of incorrectly stealing money, which saw him behind bars. The Fowler / Beale family were one of the main anchors of the show along with the Watts family when EastEnders first hit the air, and the relationship between Arthur and wife Pauline (Wendy Richard) and mother-in-law Lou Beale (Anna Wing) became a firm favourite with viewers.

Gillian Taylforth who plays Kathy Beale/Mitchell:

“I have so many happy memories of Bill, in fact, we were only sharing stories of him at work the other day, about how he always had a sparkle in his eyes, usually before he mischievously set us off laughing during scenes. Bill was a wonderful, wonderful man who will be truly missed and I am sending all our love to his wife Kate and his family.”

In 2013, speaking exclusively to ATV Today, Bill reflected on his time spent at the BBC Elstree Studios with Anna Wing, following her death aged 98.

“In the scenes I played with her I had to stop myself from laughing because of the way she used to do this “whoof whoof” thing with her cheeks, and she was the matriarch, and this just made me laugh.

“She was actually quite Bohemian and outrageous in her way, but she was a very dear person, very genuine, very warm, I loved her. God bless her.” – Bill Treacher

Adam Woodyatt, who is the longest-serving cast member of EastEnders has also recalled his time working with Bill.



Adam Woodyatt:

“So many memories of working with Bill, most of them involving him making us corpse. He would get this twinkle in his eye, you’d start laughing and he never got the blame. I used to love it when he was trying to remember his lines in rehearsal and he would just blunder and bluster until the correct word came out. My thoughts are with Kate, Jamie and Sophie at this sad time. Rest in peace Bill. I hope there are some roses up there for you to tend.”