Beecraigs Festive Forest returns for winter 2022

The spectacular Beecraigs Festive Forest is back bigger and brighter than ever with even more extravagant lighting effects and one of the UK’s most powerful laser shows.

This year the team behind the awesome illuminations deep in the woods near Linlithgow is 21CC Group, one of the UK’s leading light and production companies. And their unrivalled expertise has created the perfect Christmas treat – a magical experience for all the family. Beecraigs, the original festive forest event, broke all records last year and already has sold-out nights for their 2022 event run.

Located in Beecraigs Country Park, with panoramic views of the Forth bridges, Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife, the Festive Forest is not only the ultimate Christmas family feelgood event but those attending will also be helping Maggie’s cancer support charity, Beecraigs’ charity partner.

The illuminated trail is a spectacular 1.8m walk through woodland, packed with stunning visuals and sound effects. It opens on December 2 and runs until December 23, 4 pm to 10 pm (the first entry is from 4 pm with the last entry at 8:30 pm) and is suitable for everyone and all age groups, including those with Additional Support Needs and Autism Spectrum Disorder. All carers’ tickets are free.

The event also features the delightful Santa’s Grotto and Storytelling Experience, not included in the Trail ticket and required to be booked separately in advance. And there is a host of other attractions: The longest light tunnel in Scotland, Radio Forth’s Silent Disco, Cala Homes’ live music stage with DJ, musicians, choirs and carol singers; fire performers, stilt walkers and jugglers, some favourite festive characters, market stalls, children’s amusements and fair rides including a carousel, helter-skelter, Candy Cane bungee jumps, Crazy Elf cars and a new mini polar express.

A wide variety of festive food and drink is available in the new Santa village too, including all the seasonal favourites from hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows to mulled wine, hot cider, tea and coffee, Scottish street food as well as festive fizz and beers.

Roy Snedden, Director of Rowen Events:

“This year we’ve really pulled out all the stops for a fabulous festive treat and made it bigger, brighter and bolder than ever before. It’s always the most magical time of the year but we want to make it a truly unforgettable experience for everyone – that’s why we are working with 21CC Group and supporting the wonderful Maggie’s who deserve a really significant gift for the tremendous work they do all year round. We’re hoping all our visitors will be as generous as they can and help us spread the real spirit of Christmas.”

For more information on the Festive Forest and to book tickets, visit https://beecraigsfestiveforest.com/event