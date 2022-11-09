Tony Adams talks ‘Strictly row’
Viewers caught a glimpse of a heated exchange at the weekend during the final moments of the live show
Live in the Good Morning Britain studio today was ex-England football captain, Tony Adams and his professional dance partner Katya Jones. The pair have now made it halfway through this year’s Strictly Come Dancing competition, but last weekend there were rumours the pair rowed after they were seen conversing onscreen.
Speaking to hosts and former Strictly contestants, Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, when asked about the supposed row, Tony replied: “We constantly argue, don’t we?”
To which Katya joked: “We just don’t like each other at all, we don’t get on!”
Tony then continued: “We’ve had two months together now. She’s been training me and the routines she’s putting on are incredible. And sometimes when I miss a step, sometimes she’s a little bit over critical and I just want to have a good time as well.
“So I think it’s a balance between maybe letting me make a mistake and enjoying myself a little bit at times… I’m not an expert in this field.”
Tony also revealed that he’s “just trying to throw a few shapes on a Saturday night” and how he “cried for the first month – physically, emotionally, mentally in bits… every week you’re learning a new skill and it’s just brutal.”
