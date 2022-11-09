Remembering Bill Treacher

Yesterday BBC EastEnders announced that Bill Treacher, best-loved as their Walford regular for eleven years Arthur Fowler, had passed away at the weekend aged 92.

A statement from Bill’s family, released by the corporation read:

“The family of the actor Bill Treacher are sad to announce that Bill died late Saturday night, 5 November 2022. He was 92 years old and his health had been declining for some time. He was much loved by his wife, Kate, his son, Jamie and his daughter, Sophie. Bill was a brilliant actor and a wonderful husband and father, plus a very fine human being. He will be hugely missed. The family respectfully request privacy at this time.”

Here in celebration of his time on the Albert Square soap, we look back at some classic photographs from the saga.