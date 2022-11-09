Myths and legends to walk through this winter

A group of historic houses and heritage attractions, Cumbria’s Living Heritage, is encouraging visitors to uncover the mysterious myths and local legends behind some of the North West’s finest ancient castles, majestic mansions and stately homes this winter.

During ‘out of season’ months, Cumbrians can still find plenty of places for wintery walks through atmospheric landscapes or a delicious bite to eat at locations steeped in history. One such walk is through the glorious Levens Park, acclaimed by travel writers for centuries and, whilst wandering through the riverside landscape, visitors might like to consider a strange occurrence at Levens Hall, just across the road.

Back in the 18th Century, an old lady was said to have approached the Hall, seeking food and shelter from the cold. She was turned away and, in her last dying breath, cursed Levens Hall and those within it, proclaiming that no son would inherit the Hall until the River Kent flows no more and a white fawn is born in Levens Park. No male heirs were born into the family for over 200 years, until 1896. That occurred when the River Kent had frozen over and could not flow and coincided with a white fawn inexplicably arriving in the herd of black deer on the parkland.

This tale can be reflected upon in the award-winning Levens Kitchen. Open every day, from 10am to 4pm during the winter months, this eatery offers a warm welcome and cosy shelter from the weather (and the chilling tales.) Menus change with the seasons, but you might well sample hearty homemade soups, freshly made salads or sourdough pizzas, or perhaps sip on a fantastic hot chocolate accompanied by a slice of home-baked cake. With its proximity to the wonderful deer park and its public footpaths, Levens Kitchen is a perfect place to head to before or after a winter walk, even though Levens Hall & Gardens is closed for winter (re-opens April 2, 2023).

Muncaster Castle is not short of a tale or two either, with foundations that are believed to be Roman. It is also the only known historic house in the UK to still appoint an official ‘Fool’ or Jester, and has a long and illustrious history.

Open on weekends until December 18, 2022, visitors choosing to pay a visit to the historic castle and extensive gardens – another glorious place for a stroll – will discover that, alongside its many stories of jester Tom Fool, sits the legend of the Luck of Muncaster.

During defeat at the Battle of Hexham in 1464, King Henry VI, fled and lived rough in the Lake District, for about a year. A local shepherd found him and took him to Muncaster Castle, where owner, Sir John Pennington offered shelter, having realised who this fugitive actually was. The legend goes that, on the King’s departure, nine days later, he left his drinking bowl behind in gratitude, stating that. as long as it should remain quite whole and unbroken, the Penningtons would live and thrive at Muncaster.

Many years later, in 1783, John, Lord Muncaster erected the tower known as Chapels, to commemorate the place where the fugitive King was supposed to have been found by the shepherds. Today the Venetian glass bowl is still intact and is known as the ‘Luck of Muncaster’ and the Pennington family are still thriving at Muncaster. Visitors to Muncaster can see a painting in the room in which the King stayed, with the Luck clearly shown in his hand, as he kneels before an altar. The Luck itself is naturally well-protected.

If ancient trees could talk, those found in the medieval forest of Inglewood at Hutton-in-the-Forest would have a few tales to tell. Through the winter months, the Woodland Walk and gardens at Hutton are both beautiful and atmospheric and are open daily from 10am to 5pm (except Saturdays) for visitors to enjoy.

Legend has it, that Hutton-in-the-Forest is the Greene Knight’s castle in the 14th-century Arthurian poem of Sir Gawain and the Greene Knight – a romantic tale of chivalry and magic, set in Camelot at Christmas.

If you believe in this legend, you can walk in the footsteps of this mystical Knight. Start with the magnificent walled garden at Hutton-in-the-Forest and more formal structure of the terraces and topiary. Next, meander down to the Low Garden and ponds, and then carry on through to the Woodland Walk. There, majestic American Conifers stand tall alongside mature hardwood trees, some more than 200 years old.

A walk here is exhilarating and full of wildlife spotting opportunities – perfect for walking off calories or just getting some fresh Cumbrian air.

To find out more about Cumbria’s Living Heritage and each of its members, head to www.cumbriaslivingheritage.co.uk