Sky Sports and Channel 4 strike deal for T20 World Cup Final

England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final against Pakistan will be shown on free to air television after Sky struck a deal with Channel 4 to make the match available to the nation, enabling all the UK & Ireland to watch this sporting spectacle.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director, Sky Sports:

“We know the importance of this game, so we are pleased to be able to share this great sporting moment with our whole nation thanks to our strong relationship with Channel 4. Whether you’re supporting England or Pakistan, this will be one to remember.”

England’s bid to lift the trophy for a second time will be shown live on Sky Showcase – available in all Sky homes – and on Channel 4, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. All channels will broadcast Sky Sports’ coverage which includes the award-winning commentary team of Ian Ward and former England captains Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton and Eoin Morgan.

This is the latest partnership between Sky and Channel 4 to make a key sporting moment available to the nation. Previous events include the iconic 2019 men’s super-over victory against New Zealand and the final race of the 2021 Formula 1 Championship in Abu Dhabi.

England, led by Jos Buttler, secured their place in the final after beating India earlier today by 10 wickets. Pakistan swept past New Zealand winning their semi-final by seven wickets. The Final comes from the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia and coverage starts at 7am (GMT) on Sunday.

Ian Katz, Chief Content Officer, Channel 4:

“We are thrilled that Channel 4 and Sky have struck this deal to make another great national sporting moment available on free to air television to audiences across the UK. As the days draw in, some thrilling international cricket from the southern hemisphere should offer some welcome cheer.”

Sky and Channel 4 have developed a strong partnership over many years which has benefitted UK sports fans, enabling them to enjoy free to air coverage as a result of the two broadcasters working closely together. Other deals have included live coverage of last year’s Formula 1 season finale which saw Max Verstappen snatch the championship from Lewis Hamilton in the most dramatic of circumstances and England’s historic win of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019.