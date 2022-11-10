BBC spend an evening with Luke Evans

The show will air on BBC One Wales and across the UK on BBC Two.

Luke Evans Showtime! is an evening of music with Hollywood star Luke Evans, and special guests. The star of The Hobbit and Beauty and the Beast, Luke will be performing tracks from his latest album, A Song for You, and will be joined by an impressive list of international talent, including American Superstar LeAnn Rimes, the nation’s favourite pop star Olly Murs and the undisputed Queen of British musical theatre, Beverly Knight, plus some other guest appearances throughout the hour-long show.

Before Hollywood, Luke Evans cut his teeth in the West End with performances in Rent and Miss Saigon, and this show will be an opportunity for the Welsh star to celebrate that side of his career and his love of musical performances.

Julian Carey, Commissioning Editor for BBC Wales:

“We are thrilled to be able to work with one of Wales’s biggest superstars and to have the chance to lure him back from Hollywood for one special night in his own backyard! Luke is a special talent, who our Welsh audience are especially proud of and we can’t wait for them to see him performing his music alongside some amazing guests.”

Luke Evans Showtime is an Afanti Media programme for BBC Wales.