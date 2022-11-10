Simon Mayor & Hilary James latest tour dates and music workshops

Virtuoso mandolin, sensational songs, hot swing fiddle and huge lashings of fun from Britain’s leading ‘hot-fingered mandolin virtuoso’ Simon Mayor, and silver-voiced songstress Hilary James. It’s probably the diversity of their repertoire that surprises people most: from folk songs to Berlioz, blues, classical mandolin show-stoppers, swing fiddle, and maybe a couple of their own infamous comic songs.

Oh, and Hilary might even manage a step dance if the wind is in the right direction! Just recently their shows have enjoyed some added literary spice with a pre-concert film and poetic excursions from their new book Of Death And A Banana Skin. Pepper it all with Simon’s unique brand of off-beat humour and Hilary’s honey-dripping voice for a massively entertaining evening not to be missed. Serious stuff – but don’t take it too seriously!

Simon Mayor & Hilary James Tour Dates

December 2022

Musical Mystery Tour Family Cushion Concert

Musical fun with Simon Mayor and Hilary James. Children bring a cushion, chairs provided for grown-ups

Sun 4th Dec 2022. Morrell Room, Church Lane, Streatley, Berkshire RG8 9HT

Tel: 0118 9268615 Tickets £8.00 — Starts 3.00pm.

Tickets from ‘Inspiration’, The Arcade, Goring – Details and Booking

Slim Panatella & The Mellow Virginians (Simon Mayor Christmas Special)

(Featuring – Simon Mayor, Hilary James, Richard Collins, Andy Baum)

Sun 4th Dec 2022. Morrell Room, Church Lane, Streatley, Berkshire RG8 9HT

Tel: 0118 9268615 – Tickets £15.00 Starts 7:00pm.

Also from ‘Inspiration’, The Arcade, Goring – or – Details and Booking

Simon Mayor and Hilary James

Sat 10th Dec 2022. Florence Nightingale Hall, Mill Lane, Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 5BD Details and Booking

Tel 01773 856545 Tickets £9.00 & £12.00 — Starts 7:30pm

Simon Mayor and Hilary James

Sun 11th Dec 2022. Desford Hall Lindridge Lane, Leicester LE9 9GN

Tel: 01455 824 730 or Tel: 0145 823 537 Tickets £12.00 — Starts 7:30pm

Simon Mayor and Hilary James

Mon 12th Dec 2022. Bonington Theatre, Arnold Leisure Centre, High St, Nottingham NG5 7EE

Tel: 0115 901 3640 Tickets £12.00 – Starts 7:30pm

January 2023

Simon Mayor – MANDOLIN WORKSHOP WEEKEND Details and Booking

Hilary James & Janet Giraudo – ‘TWO SISTERS’ SONG WEEKEND Details and Booking

Fri 20th (4:00pm) – Sun 22nd Jan 2023 (4:00pm) Halsway Manor, Halsway Lane, near Crowcombe, Somerset, TA44BD.

Tel: 01984 618274

Simon Mayor, Hilary James & Janet Giraudo – Evening Concert

Sat 21st Jan 2022 Halsway Manor, Halsway Lane, near Crowcombe, Somerset TA44BD

Tel: 01984 618274 Tickets £12:00 – Starts 8:00pm

March 2023

Simon Mayor Mandolin Retreat

A Carolan Special – A weekend of the music of Turlough O’Carolan arranged for mandolin ensemble.

Fri March 10th – Sun 12th Weekend mandolin workshop Friday 5:00 p.m. – Sunday 4:00 p.m.

Kenwood Hall Hotel, Kenwood Road, Sheffield, Yorks S7 1NQ

Tel: 0118 9268615 Details & Booking