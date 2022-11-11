Amy Mitchell to feature in self-harm storyline on EastEnders

EastEnders is to explore the issue of self-harm with the character of Amy Mitchell, played by Ellie Dadd.

Amy’s split from Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) and schoolyard gossip that they slept together will continue to place a strain on her mental health in upcoming episodes.

It will soon transpire that the troubled teen has been self-harming, and the BBC soap’s bosses have worked closely with Mind, Alumina, and Samaritans on the storyline to ensure it is told as sensitively as possible.

Alex Bushill, Head of Media and PR at Mind, said:

“When people see mental health problems portrayed sensitively and accurately on screen, it can help to raise awareness and encourage audience members to spot the signs if they or loved ones are experiencing a mental health problem themselves. That’s why it is great to see EastEnders dedicating airtime to exploring such an important issue. We know there is a mental health crisis in young people with one in six experiencing a mental health problem.

“I hope Amy’s story helps highlight that self-harming is all too real, it’s not attention seeking, or something to be dismissed, and that every young person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. We also hope it highlights safe ways for people to look after themselves if they are harming themselves to cope with difficult feelings.”

The storyline was first hinted at last month when Amy left a family pub lunch early, locking herself in the bathroom. In spite of her assurances to step mum Denise (Diane Parish), the teen was clearly troubled as she pulled the sleeves of her dressing gown over her wrists.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, EastEnders, said of the storyline:

“It was really important for us to explore a storyline focused on Amy’s mental health challenges – the issues she faces impact so many young people and their families across the UK so we hope this will help to raise awareness and to start a conversation amongst viewers. We wanted to ensure the story was portrayed with utmost care, which is why working alongside charities such as Alumina, Mind and Samaritans was essential in ensuring it was depicted as sensitively and accurately as possible.”

Throughout the storyline, viewers will also see how Amy’s mental health impacts her family and friends, and how they cope with self-harm and learn to support her.

Jenny Cavendish, Project Co-Manager at Alumina, praised how “sensitively” the storyline is being handled.

“As portrayed on EastEnders, we believe seeking support is vital to living a life free from self-harm and hope others will benefit from seeing how sensitively this is handled by the family.”

Lorna Fraser, Media Advisory Executive Lead at Samaritans, said they hope the storyline “will help start meaningful conversations around mental health and self-harm”.

EastEnders airs Monday-Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.