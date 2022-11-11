Pick of the Plots: Friday 11th November

Tyrone explains to Fiz how he bought up all the stock from the local bookshop, including the cut-out in a bid to stop people reading the book. As Hope lets herself in, Fiz and Tyrone freeze. Fiz hides the John Stape books from Hope, while Tyrone distracts her in the hallway.

Later, in the backyard of Number 9, a sulky Hope kicks open the door of the outhouse and is stunned to see a cardboard cut-out of her biological dad and a stack of books. How will Hope react?

Meanwhile, Max calls at Griff’s flat and Griff orders him to watch a film as it’s time he was properly ‘educated’. Griff offers him £200 to promote a talk he’s giving at the community centre.

Elsewhere, Mike and Esther call on Summer and Aaron. When Billy calls at the flat, Summer panics. Is the game up for Summer?

Also, Dee-Dee calls at Number 6 to collect Stu for his court hearing. An exhausted Stu returns home and tells Yasmeen that his conviction was overturned but if Eliza is to live with him, he’ll have to move out as she needs her own room.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

Chas announces that she has finally dropped Faith’s ashes off at the factory to become a firework.

Meanwhile, having collected Liv’s ashes, Vinny sits with Chip feeling lost and depressed as he comes to the realisation that Liv is never coming back.

Elsewhere, Naomi receives the verdict.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm